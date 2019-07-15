New Chef’s Delicious Restaurant rolls out award-winning dish, Special Two Flavour River Prawn

KUCHING: New Chef’s Delicious Restaurant is introducing its award-winning dish ‘Special Two Flavour River Prawn’ as part of its new menu.

The restaurant’s signature dish was recently awarded Silver at the Global Culinary Challenge 2019 (Individual Category) held in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan.

Chef Chong Vui Khen’s culinary creation took the coveted award after competing against more than 200 chefs from around the world in the international event organised by the ‘Persatuan Pengusaha Restoran dan Pemasak Negeri Sembilan’.

The competition is also recognised by the World Association of Chefs Societies.

Chong said he decided to use freshwater prawns in his dish as one of the ways to promote Sarawak’s local fishery products.

Apart from the ‘Special Two Flavour River Prawn’ dish, diners should also try out the ‘Five Combination’ dish which comprises ‘Wen Chang Drunken Chicken’, ‘Teochew Spring Roll’, ‘Lychee Sau Mai’, ‘Thailand Sarawak Style Jellyfish’ and ‘Spicy Wantan’.

Other dishes that are featured in the new menu include the ‘Cheese Fresh Noodle’, ‘Nanyang Style Curry Chicken’, ‘Grouper Fish Head in Claypot’, ‘Chicken Soup’, ‘Braised Shark Fin’ and ‘Red Bean Paste Soup in Coconut.’

New Chef’s Delicious Restaurant is located at Jalan Penrissen here.

For further enquiries, please call the restaurant at 014-8762222 or 082-579505.