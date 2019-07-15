New SLS president pledges to complete unfinished business

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Law Society (SLS) held its second annual general meeting on Saturday with a record turnout of 329 members, around half the number of practising lawyers in Sabah.

Former vice president Roger Chin is elected as the new president of Sabah Law Society. The other office bearers elected for the 2019/2020 term unopposed are Mohamed Nazim Maduarin as vice president, Ryan Soo as secretary, Song Wei Wan as assistant secretary and Dominic Ghani as treasurer. Brenndon Soh, the inaugural president of SLS, will remain in the committee as the immediate past president.

Six candidates were elected as members of the executive committee, namely, Wendy Lee, Chan Wai Ling, Marianne Ghani, Alvin Leong, Sherzali Asli and Michelle Usman.

Chin expressed gratitude to the members of SLS for the honour and mandate given. He pledged to listen and respond to the members’ concerns on legal practice.

There are many unfinished business to be done this year. Amongst others, the president intends to:

Update the amended Advocates Ordinance to better streamline the statute and practice;

Establish an Alternative Dispute Resolution Centre with a holistic approach;

Enforce the scale of fees as contained in the remuneration rules including by preventing any corrupt practices involving the payment of commission/ referral fees in exchange for legal work;

Improve the welfare of members with the establishment of funds for members and/or families of deceased members in need;

Focus on the development of young lawyers;

Uphold the Constitution and rights of Sabah within Malaysia;

Educating students about the Federal Constitution and child rights for schools in all 26 districts of Sabah; and

Plan for a new SLS building.

In the same breath, the president states that SLS has a larger duty to the public. SLS must continue to uphold the rule of law and the dignity of the legal profession.

To this effect, SLS reiterates its commitment to provide access to justice via numerous programs such as National Legal Aid Foundation, Legal Aid Clinic, MyConstitution program and Mobile Court.