Public must play role in anti-dengue drive — Education officer

BINTULU: Dengue-fighting campaigns should not focus solely on activities as they should also be regarded as a pledge and commitment to wage an all-out war against the Aedes mosquitoes.

Bintulu Education officer Fred Entau said the public must thus play their role in these campaigns to help prevent dengue outbreak.

He pointed out that there were people who would rather spend money to create a safe home environment for themselves but ignored factors that contribute to Aedes mosquitoes breeding in their own backyard.

“We forget that a small mosquito can be a serious threat in our lives,” he said at the Dengue-Fighting Carnival organised by SK Tanjung Batu here on Saturday.

He stressed that environmental awareness programmes must be continuously organised and that the public must keep their environment clean to reduce reproduction of mosquitoes.

SK Tanjung Batu, which has been selected for the national-level Dengue Patrol Programme, carried out various activities in an effort to promote greater environmental awareness among the students and community.

The activities included poster painting and colouring contest participated by pupils from seven primary schools in Bintulu, exhibitions and performances by pupils of SK Tanjung Batu and its Young Doctors’ Club.

Meanwhile, entries are now open for the Dengue Run to be held on August 24 at Paragon Bintulu.

For further details, please visit its Facebook page at ‘Dengue Patrol SK Tanjung Batu Bintulu’.