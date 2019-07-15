Sony boosts full-frame lens line-up with introduction of 35mm F1.8, lightweight prime

KUALA LUMPUR: Sony earlier this week announced the latest addition to its E-mount full-frame lens line-up with the introduction of a FE 35mm F1.8 large-aperture wide-angle prime lens, model SEL35F18F.

The compact dimensions and light weight of this full-frame, large-aperture prime lens provide mobility and convenience for shooting a wide range of subjects from everyday snapshots, food photography, landscapes, night scenes and more.

The new lens provides outstanding corner-to-corner image quality from a maximum F1.8 aperture and its quiet autofocus and tenacious tracking performance make it a great choice for both stills and movie shooting.

Its small size mean it is equally suited to APS-C as well as full-frame bodies, offering a 52.5mm equivalenti focal length that is perfect for snapshots, portraits and more.

“A 35mm prime lens is a go-to lens for so many photographers as its versatility means that it is the right choice for so many different kinds of shot,” said Dai Tanaka, director, Digital Imaging Division, Sony Electronics Asia Pacific.

“Our new 35mm FE lens combines brilliant corner to corner clarity with a truly lightweight design and we are confident that it will appeal to a wide range of stills and movie shooters.”

One of its key highlights is its high resolution and large-aperture full-frame performance in compact and lightweight lens.

Large F1.8 maximum aperture, weighing in at just 280 grams and measuring 65.6 mm (diameter) by 73.0mm (length); this new lens sets a new standard for portability.

Smart optical construction including an aspherical element to suppress aberration and deliver high resolution throughout the entire image frame. Its 9-blade circular aperture enables beautiful bokeh.

Having a minimum focus distance of 0.22m and maximum magnification of 0.24x offer easy access to the world of close-up photography.

The FE 35mm F1.8 will be available in Malaysia from end of August 2019.

Technical Specifications

1. Conveniently placed, customisable focus hold button and a focus mode switch for instantaneous switching between auto and manual focus.

2. Linear Response Manual Focus for fine, responsive manual focus control.

3. Dust and moisture resistant designii add to the versatility and reliability of this new lens and invoke a feeling of confidence in the user.

4. Fast, precise and quiet linear-motor AF drive system for precise focus for both stills and movies where “wobbling” is employed for delicate continuous focus control.