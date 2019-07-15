Soon Koh: My resignation is definite, will take effect only after meeting CM

KUCHING: Minister of International Trade and E-Commerce Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh said today that his resignation from Sarawak Cabinet is definite but will take effect only after a meeting with Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president clarified that when he said he would seek advice from the Chief Minister about his resignation, it was not about whether he would step down but out of basic courtesy and upholding Asian culture and value.

Wong said he would tender his resignation letter to the Chief Minister as soon as they meet in the near future.

He, however, said that he had yet to fix a date to meet with the Chief Minister.

— More to come —