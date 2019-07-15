Tagap Dance Theatre wins International Youth Folk Dance Festival

PENAMPANG: Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Christina Liew officially closed the glittering 10th Tugu Budaya Etnik Sabah – International Youth Folk Dance Festival 2019 at the Sabah Cultural Centre, here, Saturday night.

Participating countries from the international arena – Indonesia, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Thailand, India and Uzbekistan – staged their cultural performances at the finals.

Liew, who is also Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment, presented the Chief Minister’s Award to the following winners :

Tagap Dance Theatre, Sabah (RM16,000, a certificate and a trophy) – Champion in the International Category of the dance competition.

SM Lok Yuk, Likas (RM15,000, a certificate and a trophy) – champion in the Secondary School Category of the dance competition.

SRK St Agnes (RM13,000, a certificate and a trophy) – Champion in the Primary School Category of the dance competition.

Assistant Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment, Assafal P. Alian presented the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Environment Award to the following winners:

Indonesia (RM11,000, a certificate and a trophy) – first runner-up in the International Category of the dance competition.

SM All Saints (RM10,000, a certificate and a trophy) – first runner-up in the Secondary School Category of the dance competition.

SK Pekan Nabawan, Keningau (RM8,000, a certificate and a trophy) – first runner-up in the Primary School Category of the dance competition.

Sabah Cultural Board general manager Mansur Hj Asun presented a token of appreciation to the minister.

Also present were Consul-General of the Republic of Indonesia in Kota Kinabalu, Krishna Djelani, the Consul of Japan, chairman of Sabah Cultural Board, Hj Ismaily Bungsu, Permanent Secretary to the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Environment, William Baya and Sabah Tourism Board general manager Noredah Othman.