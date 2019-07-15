Take care as dengue cases on the rise — Dr Sim

KUCHING: The rising temperatures here may up dengue cases so members of the public should be more diligent, says Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian.

The Minister of Local Government and Housing Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian said that they should exercise more care, and immediate action should be taken if anyone suspects that they have symptoms of dengue fever.

“Don’t put it off – go straight to the doctor or hospital. Don’t be fooled because of the hot weather we are having as the cases of dengue fever from January to June this year have risen significantly to 924 cases from 271 cases in 2018,” Dr Sim said.

He made this call in his speech at the Reckitt Benckiser (RB) Malaysia Sdn Bhd dengue awareness talk at the Stutong Community Market here yesterday.

“It is everyone’s responsibility when it comes to dengue fever and our awareness about it. Love and protect ourself, your family and Kuching City.

Seek treatment immediately if you suspect you may have dengue fever,” Dr Sim emphasised.

Meanwhile, RB head of regulatory affairs Alfin Tobing said that the dengue awareness talk was part of RB’s health initiative.

“This initiative is aimed at raising awareness of dengue prevention as well as symptoms of this dangerous disease. Just because there aren’t many alarming cases in Sarawak compared to other parts of Malaysia doesn’t mean we can be complacent.

“All sectors of the community must work hard together to ensure that dengue does not become too widespread,” Alfin said.

Also present at the health talk was RB national sales manager Mike Voon.