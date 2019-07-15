Thousands party away as performers dazzle on stage

KUCHING: British-born Jamaican reggae artist Macka B brought the roof down Saturday with his unique vocals and upbeat dancey music on the second night of this year’s Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF).

A lively and energetic audience of thousands grooved to his music as the artiste delivered a medley of his reggae chart-topping and award-winning hits.

Also thrilling the crowd on the night was Chilean group Ballet Folcloric de Chile Bafochi, whose performance showcased the origins of the different cultures of the Chilean people.

Dressed in their unique costumes, the group mesmerised festival-goers with their undulating hips and expressive hand movements, drawing thunderous applause.

Also taking to the stage was folk band Trad.Attack! from Estonia, who brought the festival to the another level by mixing old traditional folk music with energetic, contemporary multi-layers of sound.

The night ended with a performance by La Chiva Gantiva who delivered their original combination of rock, funk, hip hop and punk with Colombian rhythms that thrilled the crowd into the wee hours.

Earlier, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg together with Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture, Youth and Sports Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah held a walkabout at Sarawak Cultural Village, where RWMF is being held, before the start of the night concert.