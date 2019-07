MIRI: The helicopter carrying the body of 20-year-old guide Roviezal Robin, who was found inside Deer Cave in Mulu National Park, touched down at Miri Hospital at 3.13pm today.

Accompanying the body were Roviezal’s parents and Mulu SAR operation chief Maureen Sim Ah Lian.

Upon arrival, Roviezal’s body was transported to the mortuary for a postmortem to be conducted.

— more to come —