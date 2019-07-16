Lynas awarded gold medal CSR rating

KUCHING: Lynas Corporation recently announced that its Malaysian operations has been awarded a gold medal in the latest EcoVadis corporate social responsibility (CSR) assessment.

Lynas Malaysia rated among the top five per cent performers evaluated by EcoVadis, based on the company’s performance across the environment, labour and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement.

This latest scorecard recognises operational improvements made since Lynas’ first EcoVadis assessment in which it was awarded a silver medal.

“We are delighted that Lynas Malaysia’s EcoVadis scorecard has been upgraded from silver to gold. This puts our operations in the top five per cent of companies evaluated,” Lynas Corporation chief executive officer Amanda Lacaze commented.

“Our gold medal is a credit to our team who are focused on improving sustainability in every aspect of our operations, every day.

“Lynas is already recognised as a leading supplier of sustainable rare earths and our gold medal scorecard will provide further confidence to our customers in the global supply chain.”

The EcoVadis assessment was undertaken as part of Lynas’ participation in the Together for Sustainability chemical initiative to enhance sustainability within the global supply chain.

EcoVadis methodology is based on international CSR standards including the Global Reporting Initiative, the United Nations Global Compact, and the ISO 26000.

As part of Lynas’ ongoing commitment to sustainability, this year Lynas Corporation also became a signatory to the United Nations Global Compact, the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative.