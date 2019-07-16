Organiser expects 1,500 participants for BP Fun Run 2019

SIBU: The organiser of the Borneo Post Fun Run (BP Fun Run) 2019 expects to register at least 1,500 participants.

Entering its ninth edition this year, the run is set for flag-off at Sibu Town Square Phase 1 here this Aug 31.

“So far, we have 1,200 people signing up for the run,” See Hua Group’s board of directors secretary Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau Lee Ming told reporters during a press conference on the event yesterday.

“Our target is 1,500 participants, but we’re hopeful of getting at least 2,200 runners. In our previous editions, we’d managed to get between 2,000 and 3,000 runners each time.”

Lau said the organising committee had set a low target this year due to the adjustments to the entry fees.

This year, the entry fee is RM35 per runner and there are only two categories – Men’s Fun Run (5km) and Women’s Fun Run (5km). Every participant will receive a complimentary T-shirt and a 12g pack of Wanfa fish fillet.

The main sponsor for the BP Fun Run 2019 is Gree. Others include Moma Water, Milo, Indocafe, Royal B Honey, Wanfa, Mee Daddy, Super Jane Fitness and Dance Studio, and Sibu Swan Cycling Club. The event is supported by Sibu Municipal Council.

“There are medals in store for the finishers. On top of that, all participants will stand a chance to win in a lucky draw.

“I encourage everyone to join the run, which is aimed at heightening awareness of the importance of leading a healthy lifestyle,” said Lau, adding that it would be better if they were to join as families.

Adding on, Lau said The Borneo Post would be involved in staging the event as one of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) programmes.

“Also, we encourage people to read newspapers, particularly The Borneo Post.

“The government is making efforts to promote English and to improve the standard of English in the nation,” he added.

Also present at the press conference was organising chairman Kueh Nguan Seng.