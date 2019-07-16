Police investigating five teenagers for alleged involvement in bullying case

MIRI: Police here are investigating five teenagers, including a secondary school student for allegedly involved in a bullying case involving a 13-year-old boy on July 8.

The investigation came after the boy’s father lodged a police report on Monday that his son was allegedly beaten by the five teenagers in a secondary school here.

A video footage of the alleged incident had went viral on social media since last night.

District police chief ACP Lim Meng Seah when contacted for confirmation today, said the victim, was believed to have been punched and kicked by a group of five teenagers, including a student of a secondary school here on July 8.

“The victim’s father came to lodge a report after his daughter informed her of a video on WhatsApp which showed the victim was being bullied.

“The victim was scared to lodge report as he has been threatened by the suspects,” added Lim.

The victim had been sent to Miri Hospital for treatment.

Police are investigating the case under Section 147 of the Penal Code for rioting, an offence punishable by a jail term of up to two years, or with a fine, or both, if convicted.