RM5.27 mln for civil servants medical expenses last year

KOTA KINABALU: The state government has spent RM5.27 million for civil servants’ medical expenses in 2018, said Sabah state secretary Datuk Seri Hashim Paijan.

The number has increased compared to RM5.17 million in 2017, showing that the civil servants, he said, need to look after their health and food intake.

“Out of the RM5.27 million medical expenses last year, most of it went to dialysis treatment amounting RM3.5 million.

“Meanwhile, RM3.44 million was spent for dialysis in 2017 from the total RM5.17 million medical expenses,” he said at the Jasamu Dikenang event for Kota Kinabalu, Putatan, Penampang and Papar zone at the Pacific Sutera, yesterday.

During his speech, Hashim stressed that retired civil servants should plan their retirement with quality activities and look after their health.

At the moment, there are 14,368 civil servants in Sabah and the number of retired were 835 in 2017 and 1,070 in 2018.

“We appreciate all their contributions in the government and I am hoping they have good retirement plans ahead,” he said.

A total of 113 officers were celebrated at the event yesterday.