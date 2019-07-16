Sarawak Wheels Meet & Greet autoshow to feature over 16 different car clubs, 180 cars

KUCHING: A massive auto enthusiast gathering titled ‘Sarawak Wheels Meet & Greet’ is set to take place this Sunday (June 21) at Aeroville Mall, with over 180 cars expected to show up at the event.

Organised by BMW Club Sarawak and various other local car clubs, the gathering aims to be the largest car club gathering in Sarawak and will be held to show unity and spirit during Sarawak Day.

“We expect more than 180 cars to show up at the event, all from the 16 participating car clubs such as BMW Club Sarawak, Civic X Kuching Group, Altis Club Malaysia and many more,” BMW Club Sarawak president Vincent Wan said in a press statement today.

“We’d like to promote local motorsport here in Sarawak, and to create a platform for local car enthusiasts to gather and share their love for cars and car culture,” he added.

Other participating car clubs include HRV Club Sarawak, Toyota Vios Club Malaysia, Toyota GT86/BRZ Kuching, CRV G5 Club Sarawak, Alphard Vellfire Borneo Club, Odyssey Owner’s Club, Almera Eternal Club Malaysia, Jazz Fit Sarawak Society, Honda Day Sarawak, 4B1’X Club Borneo Region, D’King Car Club, THDN and RX-8 Rotary Club.

Besides the gathering of different cars and the car show itself, there will also be a ‘Car Queen’ beauty pageant, booths by many local autoshops and vendors and a group convoy that will see the cars setting off for a drive around the city.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian is expected to officiate at the event, and other dignitaries such as Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii, Padungan assemblyman Wong King Wei and Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How are expected to attend.

Entrance to the event is free to members of the public and is scheduled to take place from 10am to 7pm.

For more information, call the event hotline at 014-3559378.