Sex video: Police widen scope of investigation

KUALA LUMPUR: Police will widen the scope of investigation including the possible involvement of a state assemblyman in Selangor in connection with a sex video linked to a minister.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador, however, said the case is considered to be complicated as it involves politicians, and did not want to rush into taking actions.

“Our investigations are comprehensive from all angles including who was involved in the conspiracy video.

“We do not want any individual to be wrongly accused and the investigation is conducted in accordance with the standard operating procedure (SOP) guidelines before the investigation papers can be submitted to the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC), “ he told reporters here today.

Abdul Hamid was met at the donning of ranks for 231 personnel of the Internal Security and Public Order Department at the General Operations Force (PGA) in Semenyih, near here today.

Abdul Hamid said so far, police will conduct an investigation against six individuals including former Santubong PKR Youth chief Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz who was remanded for six days beginning yesterday to help with further investigations. Meanwhile, Bukit Aman CID director Comm Datuk Huzir Mohamed said the decision to reveal the identity of the perpetrator involved in the video, is up to the AGC.

“Police received the report through CyberSecurity Malaysia (CSM) but there will be discussions with the AGC on the identity of the perpetrators involved.

“Police are not responsible to ensure or to disclose the identity of the perpetrator further,” he told reporters when met at the launch of the PDRM-VTREC 2019 Vehicle Theft Awareness Campaign here today.

Asked on the allegations on police found the location (place) where the video was created following the arrest of six individuals, Huzir said: “That is a piece of new information and the cops will investigate the claim.”

Last month, media reported that several video clips showing two men engaging in homosexual acts had gone viral on social media, and on June 12, Haziq confessed being one of the two men in the video. – Bernama