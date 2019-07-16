‘Transport sector due for major reconsolidation’

KUCHING: The transport sector is dye for a major consolidation, says analysts at AmInvestment Bank Bhd, as it calls on players to explore alternative ways to sharpen their competitive edge.

This comes as the research firm upheld its neutral view on the transportation sector over the next 12 months.

It made this ovservation based on prospects of airlines and airport operators which are favourable, backed by tourist arrival growth projected at 8.8 per cent to 28.1 million in 2019 by Tourism Malaysia.

“We believe Malaysia’s tourist arrivals are on track tomeet Tourism Malaysia’s forecast,” the firm said in a sector outlook.

“While tourist arrivals only grew 4.8 per cent y-o-y to 11 million in the first five months of 2019, we expect the growth to accelerate for the rest of 2019 as Tourism Malaysia starts to roll out promotional efforts for Visit Malaysia Year 2020.

“Also helping to attract foreign tourists are a weak ringgit and the warming Malaysia-China ties.”

AmInvestment Bank also took comfort that the proposed departure levy — RM8 for Asean countries and up to RM150 for non-Asean countries, including different rates for different tiers — will now only take effect on September 1, 2019.

“Also, increases in passenger service charge (PSC) at the airports, coupled with aircraft landing and parking charges for the airlines, if they do happen, will only take effect in 2020 after the implementation of the new Regulated Asset Base (RAB) framework,” it added.

“For seaport operators, we believe that no news is good news as any realignment of shipping alliances could result in a significant loss – or gain – in container throughput.

“We are generally positive in the outlook of ports in Malaysia. We were pleasantly surprised by the strong numbers reported by the ports in 1Q19. This alleviates our concerns on the impact of the US-China trade/tech war over Malaysian ports’ activities.”

Depending on how the US-China trade/tech war pans out, AmInvestment Bank believed ports may even benefit from the trade diversion to Malaysia.

“Meanwhile, the ports are forging ahead with their expansion plans, including Westports’ new liquid bulk jetty and Westports 2’s expansion plans (10 new container terminals, adding 30 million TEUs handling capacity by 2040) and Pelabuhan Tanjung Pelepas’ (PTP) investment in new Triple-E cranes and development of autonomous driving terminal tractors (a JV with Terberg Tractors Malaysia).

“The rapidly expanding e-commerce sector, particularly online shopping, has created huge opportunities for parcel delivery service providers such as Pos Malaysia.

“However, the sector is weighed down by overcrowding of participants (113 as at May 2019), resulting in cut-throat competition that drives most players into the red.

“In addition, service quality is an issue, particularly the inability of some players to cope with a sudden surge in volume (during promotional periods by e-commerce operators).”