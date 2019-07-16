Young people to strengthen democracy in Malaysia – Mahathir

KUALA LUMPUR: Young people will strengthen democracy in Malaysia with their energy and intellect when they are given the opportunity, space and voice to join hands in shaping the nation through the elections, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

The Prime Minister said that it is for this reason that the government proposes for Malaysia to lower to 18 years the age of eligibility to vote and to be an electoral candidate. He was tabling the Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2019 for second reading in the Dewan Rakyat.

Dr Mahathir said that, in general, the political awareness among youths has increased, with their looking forward in terms of thinking and maturity in line with the progress of the country.

“These people are exposed to extensive information, mass media influence and advancement of information technology, which make them smart, mature in their thinking, self-reliant and more informed.

“The government now believes they can balance the need to acquire knowledge and skills with political awareness and responsibility to carve a brighter future for the country,” he said, adding that this is in line with the government desire to create responsible citizens.

Besides reducing the voting age and age limit for election candidates to 18 years, the amendments to the Federal Constitution also proposed that they be automatically registered as voters by the Election Commission (EC).

Dr Mahathir said if the amendments were approved, the government expected 7.8 million new voters would be included into the electoral roll every year until 2023.

The government anticipated the number of voters in 2023 to increase by more than 50 per cent raising the total to about 22.7 million, compared with 14.9 million in the 14th General Election last year.

The Prime Minister said that since the transition of government in May last year, the country continued to be peaceful and stable enabling the amendment and abolition of oppressing laws to be implemented.

“I urge that we ensure the approval of the amendments by giving the majority support or more than two-thirds and create a new Malaysian history,” said Dr Mahathir who appealed for the support of the 222 Members of Parliament. – Bernama

— MORE TO COME —