KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 95,045 people were detained from Jan 1 to July 4 this year, on suspicion of being involved in drug trafficking syndicates with a total seizure worth RM250.66 million.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) acting director Datuk Kamarulzaman Mamat said 35,706 people had drugs in their possession and 14,497 involved in drug trafficking while 44,842 tested positive for drugs.

“In addition, the police also seized synthetic drugs, namely, syabu crystals weighing 4,234.74 kilogrammes (kg); ketamine (54.25kg); ecstasy pills (60.07kg); yaba pills (45.76kg) and erimin 5 pills (35.05kg).

“Police also seized traditional drugs such as cannabis weighing 542.29kg as well as 435.71kg of heroin,” he told Bernama.

Kamarulzaman said the police also seized assets estimated at RM43.36 million and the forfeited properties valued at RM1.32 million.

“NCID is always trying to combat drug trafficking syndicates in the country by working with international drug enforcement agencies.

“Various proactive measures have been implemented to detect the syndicates that actively carry out drug-related activities through investigations and intelligence carried out professionally,” he said. — Bernama