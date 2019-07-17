Firefighter’s family files contempt proceeding against AG

SHAH ALAM: The family of firefighter Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim has filed an ex-parte application to initiate committal proceeding against Attorney-General Tommy Thomas for contempt in the inquest into the fireman’s death.

Lawyer Kamaruzaman A Wahab, representing the family, told Coroner Rofiah Mohamad this during the inquest proceeding, which entered its 49th day, at the Coroner’s Court here yesterday.

The application was filed by Muhammad Adib’s father, Mohd Kassim Abdul Hamid, 64, through Messrs.

Mohd Zubir Embong & Associates this morning, said Kamaruzaman.

Rofiah said she would study the application today.

Meanwhile, lawyer Mohd Zubir, when met by reporters, claimed that the AG had committed contempt through an affidavit that was filed by the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) last April 3.

He said in the affidavit, Thomas stated that Muhammad Adib’s death was not caused by him being beaten, ahead of the Coroner’s Court ruling on the matter.

“Thomas also attempted to suppress lawyer Syazlin from discharging her task as an advocate and solicitor, and lawful court official when representing the Housing and Local Government Ministry, Fire and Rescue Department and Muhammad Adib’s family,” he added.

Mohd Zubir said a copy of the application notice had been served on the AG’s representative , deputy public prosecutor Faten Hadni Khairuddin, who is the conducting officer in the inquest at noon yesterday.

Earlier during the inquest proceeding, the 30th witness, a senior lecturer at the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering, Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM), Ir Dr Amir Radzi Abd Ghani was called to testify on the number of blows received by Muhammad Adib on the chest that had caused him to suffer such injury.

Muhammad Adib, 24, who was also a member of the emergency medical rescue services (EMRS) at Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue station, was seriously injured in a riot at Sri Maha Mariamman Temple, USJ 25, Subang Jaya on Nov 27, 2018.

He passed away on Dec 17, after 21 days at the National Heart Institute. – Bernama