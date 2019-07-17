Govt will continue seeking justice for MH17 victims – Transport Ministry

KUALA LUMPUR: The government will continue to pursue those responsible for the tragic incident involving Malaysian Airlines Flight MH17 which was shot down in eastern Ukraine five years ago.

“Five years might have passed but our resolve for accountability and justice would not wane. The Malaysian government will continue to pursue those who were responsible for this heinous crime and secure justice for the victims,” the Transport Ministry said in a statement today.

It said Malaysia would continue to work with the other members of the Joint Investigation Team and other grieving nations, as well as the international community, in informing the progress to the next kin in searching for accountability and justice.

“Without a doubt, every family and the next of kin who are affected by this tragedy deserves to see justice. We sincerely hope that this will bring some measure of comfort and solace to the families and the next-of-kin of those who were lost in this tragedy.

“We hope and pray so that the families and loved ones of those on board will be given strength to resume normal lives or as normal a life a may be possible without their loved ones. We will remain resolute in our pursuit, and we will leave no stone unturned until justice is served,” the statement added.

Flight MH17 which departed from Schiphol Airport, Amsterdam, on its way to Kuala Lumpur, was shot down near Torez in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, about 40 kilometres from the Russian border on July 17, 2014, killing all 298 people on board, including 15 crew members.

In the Netherlands on June 19 this year, Dutch-led international investigators charged four people – three Russians and one Ukranian – with murder over the tragedy.

However, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had said Malaysia was unhappy with the latest report on the downing of flight MH17 and asked for proof, not just hearsay, in the investigation. – Bernama