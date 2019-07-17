Home ministry to study audit report findings on MyIMMs

KUALA LUMPUR: The Immigration Department will be taking action based on the findings of the Auditor-General’s Report 2018 Series 1 released yesterday, on manipulations and fraud in the Malaysian Immigration System (MyIMMs).

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said he had held a discussion with Immigration director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud on the matter yesterday.

“I am taking the matter seriously. Whatever involving the Immigration Department, I will study them further. We should look at what should be done to correct the matter so that it would not recur in future.

“We have already started in terms of improvements. This system had been commented by the Audit Department and we have taken measures to stop the leak and abuse of power,” he told reporters at Parliament lobby yesterday.

The report concluded that manipulation and fraud occurred in MyIMMs for the approval of foreign worker quota which resulted in the loss of revenue to the country.

Based on the audit for 2016 to 2018, there were manipulations to the system to create quota for 123 companies to bring in foreign workers and the approved quota was found to be false.

An audit report analysis also found 21,378 foreign workers from the 32,424 quota created improperly obtained temporary employment visit pass (PLKS). — Bernama