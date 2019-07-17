Landscape Department proposed in every district

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah should have its own Landscape Department in order to ease the process of development planning in every district.

Deputy Chief Minister cum Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Jaujan Sambakong said his ministry has only the Sabah Town and Regional Planning Department and Housing and Town Development Board/Authority.

He noted that various developments in Sabah are related to landscape, hence, the new department would be important and a priority in his ministry.

He said such a department exists at the federal level, and it was now time that Sabah should have its own Landscape Department.

Speaking at the launch of the Safety at the Children’s Playground course for members of the local government here yesterday, Jaujan also said that the Green Local Government would be launched in Tongod and Nabawan on October 31.

He said the Landscape Department can play a critical role in ensuring the success of such an endeavour, adding that he had proposed the matter to the ministry’s permanent secretary, Masnah Matsalleh, and other agencies under his ministry.

He said he had instructed them to identify related laws for the establishment of the department.

With regard to the children’s playground, Jaujan commented that his ministry has an important role to ensure the safety of all children while at the playgrounds.

He said playgrounds possess the ability to unite the people residing within a housing area as it enables them to mingle around and get to know one another.

He also commented on the aspiration of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) to strengthen its relationship with Warisan.

He said Warisan is receptive to the aspiration but wants to see the implementation and reminded that Warisan is a multiracial party, which is also a people’s party.

Meanwhile, Sabah Town and Regional Planning Department director Haji Mursidi bin Haji Sapie said that there has been a rise of 10 cases per year in accidents at playgrounds in Sabah from 2014 to 2016.

He attributed this to the failure to adhere to the standards that had been set and approved to control the development of landscapes in Sabah.

Mursidi also said that when it comes to recreational amenities at children’s playgrounds, everything must be tested to ensure their safety, adding that those who fail to understand the policy will have to fork out extra expenses to replace the amenities set up.