Motion for additional 13 seats in Sabah to be tabled in Parliament today



KUALA LUMPUR: The motion that will increase the state seats in Sabah from 60 to 73 is expected to be tabled for approval at the Dewan Rakyat today.

On Aug 9, 2016, the Sabah state assembly passed an amendment to Article 14(2) of the Sabah state constitution to have 13 additional state seats.

It was gazetted after receiving the consent of the Sabah Governor.

Based on the new delineation, the proposed new seats are Bengkoka, Mangaris, Pintasan, Pantai Dalit, Darau, Tanjung Dumpil, Dambai, Tulid, Telupid, Sungai Manila, Lamag, Segama and Kukusan.

Prior to this, Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal was reported as saying that he was confident that motion would be approved by Parliament as it did not require a two-thirds majority.

He said a simple majority would be sufficient because it does not involve constitutional amendment.

Meanwhile, several questions involving Sabah and Sarawak are also expected to be answered during question time.

Among them are from Chan Foong Hin (PH-Kota Kinabalu) on Trans-Sabah Gas Pipeline (TSGP) and from Willie Anak Mongin (PH-Puncak Borneo) who wants to know about the government’s effort to empower the National Entrepreneur Group Economic Fund (Tekun Nasional) so as to benefit more entrepreneurs from Sabah and Sarawak. – Bernama