MPI to meet AGC on challenging EU biofuel regulation

BANGI: The Primary Industries Ministry (MPI) will meet with the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) in a bid to challenge the European Union Delegated Act that curbs palm oil use in biofuels.

Minister Teresa Kok Suh Sim said Malaysia has a right to challenge the regulation, which she said contradicts the principle of free trade espoused all this while by Europe and the whole world.

“The dedicated regulation passed by the European Parliament in May is, we feel, unfair. We want to challenge it.

“This afternoon there will be detailed discussions with the AGC, we want to see how we can proceed,” she told the media after attending the ministry’s monthly assembly here.

Also present was her deputy Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin.

Kok said Indonesia is also on the same page with Malaysia with regards to challenging the regulation.

“Indonesia has also agreed, they will file a suit with the WTO Dispute Settlement Body.

“(Although) we are filing separately, there is cooperation,” she said.

Kok said her ministry is aiming for 100 per cent Malaysian Sustainable Palm Oil (MSPO) certification to ensure Malaysia’s palm oil is sustainably produced.

MPI will work with parliamentarians including from the opposition to send a message to all palm oil players on the importance of MSPO certification, she said.

“After that, we can announce to Europe and the whole world that the production of palm oil in Malaysia is through sustainable methods,” she added. – Bernama