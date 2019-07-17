PGA foils attempt to smuggle out 62 LPG cylinders to Indonesia

KUCHING: The General Operations Force (PGA) have foiled an attempt to smuggle out 62 liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders to Indonesia at the Tebedu Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Safety (ICQS) Complex around 10am yesterday.

According to the 11th Battalion of General Operations Force (PGA) commanding officer Supt Rosdi Inai, the operation was conducted based on information which they have gathered from the public and their own probe.

“All of the 62 LPG cylinders were loaded inside a van. It is believed that the LPG cylinders were bound to Kalimantan, Indonesia where it will be sold,” said Rosdi today.

Besides the gas cylinders, PGA personnel also seized a total of 306 kilogramme of cooking oil from the suspect.

“The total seizure value was about RM80,000,” he added.

Rosdi said the driver of the van, who is a 31-year-old Indonesian man, also failed to produce valid documents for his cargo.

The suspect and all of the seized items including the van had been handed over to the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) for investigation to be conducted under the Control of Supplies Act 1961.

In an unrelated incident, two Indonesian men aged 32 and 42 years old were detained at Tebedu ICQS around 2.45pm yesterday for not having valid travel documents.

Both men were handed over to the Tebedu police station for further action.