‘PSB a ‘great friend’, should not be treated as an enemy’

KUCHING: Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Information chief Dato Sri Idris Buang said Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) should not treat Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) as a political foe, but rather as a member of at least an extended family.

He described PSB as being a ‘great friend’ and one which had faced the ‘cyclones and hurricanes’ together with the other GPS component parties for so long.

At the same time, he felt that it was not too late for PSB to make amends with its GPS allies and to steer clear of actions that could lead to it being accused of back-stabbing.

“As Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari had said, PSB president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh’s enormous contributions to the state do leave positive imprints in the hearts of the people of Sarawak.

“With a genteel and gentleman-like disposition and with his Oxbridge-styled conversational English, Wong, to me, is a rare breed of politician,” said the Muara Tuang assemblyman yesterday.

He added Wong’s decision to leave the Cabinet was one based on principle, and that all GPS assemblymen ought to emulate Abang Johari in according Wong due respect for his contributions in helping to build and shape Sarawak.

Idris went on to say that the unpredictable nature of politics could very well see PSB and GPS working together again for the betterment of the state.

“I am sure that Dato Sri Wong and PSB, being a true-blue Sarawak-based party, could use their experience and wisdom to still work on the most mutually amenable formula with the chief minister and his GPS leaders, to ensure that Sarawak and its people continue to be well-protected and served within the spirit of Sarawak First.

“I always believe that it is better to build bridges or repair them rather than to burn any too soon, unless the bridge can no longer be repaired and only poses an imminent danger to the people,” Idris said.