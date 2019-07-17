Sex video: Three more arrested

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have arrested three men in Pasir Gudang, Johor to assist investigations on the dissemination of a sex video linked to a minister.

The development was confirmed by Bukit Aman CID director Datuk Huzir Mohamed when contacted by Bernama tonight.

He said all the suspects would be remanded in court tomorrow morning.

Upon their arrests, the three suspects were brought to the Seri Alam district police headquarters in Johor.

Recently, the media reported a sex video clip of two men went viral on social media and on June 12, former Santubong Keadilan youth chief Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz admitted he was one of the men in the video.

Last Monday, the Magistrate’s Court here allowed Haziq Abdullah and five individuals to be remanded for six days to facilitate investigations on the sex video. – Bernama