Taiwanese dental school graduates no longer recognised by MDC, SUPP Dudong chairman demands explanation

SIBU: President of the Malaysian Dental Council (MDC) and the Director of the Malaysian Ministry of Health Datuk Nor Hisham Abdullah has a duty to explain to the public why the decision was made to remove seven dental schools in Taiwan from the 2nd Schedule of the Dental Act 2018, said Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Dudong branch chairman Wong Ching Yong.

The dental schools are Taiwan University School of Medicine, National Defense School of Medicine, Yangming University School of Medicine, Taipei Medical University, China Medical University, Zhongshan Medical University, and Kaohsiung Medical University.

Removing these schools from the list means the graduates from these schools are now unable to be registered with MDC as qualified dentists in Malaysia.

Wong said MDC should have given advance warning to the public if they decided not to recognise those dental schools.

“If MDC decided not to recognise any dental schools, you should give advance warning to the public, so that parents will not send their children to those dental schools.

“If Singapore recently decided not to recognise medical schools from Australia, United Kingdom, and New Zealand and even China, they will give an advance warning, telling the parents and the students that if you want to study in this school, you must be aware of this decision,” he told the press conference this morning.

He said he knew about the matter when dentists who had graduated from Taiwan and their parents complained to SUPP’s Education Bureau, saying that graduates from all Taiwanese dental schools were abruptly not allowed to register with the MDC as qualified dentists in Malaysia.

The Education Bureau immediately conducted investigations and discovered that in the second schedule of the 2018 Dental Act, all seven dental schools recognised by MDC since 1996, were, without warning, removed from the 2nd Schedule of the Dental Act 2018.

“The Education Bureau of SUPP is very shocked because since 1996, it is an undisputed fact that the medical degrees and dental degrees have been fully recognised respectively by the Malaysian Medical Council and the MDC and many Taiwan graduated doctors and dentists have returned to Malaysia to work without a hitch,” he said.

He also revealed that Taiwanese dental schools offer among the lowest tuition fees – as low as RM20,000 per year.

Meanwhile, SUPP education bureau chairman Datuk Ding Kuong Hiing said that the party was “very angry” over the drastic action by the MDC.

Also present at the press conference was chairman of SUPP Sibu Branch Dato Chieng Buong Toon.