Teen killed in predawn car crash along Jalan Setia Raja, Kuching

KUCHING: A male driver succumbed to his injuries at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) at around 8.20am after he was involved in a road accident at Jalan Setia Raja at 4am this morning.

According to the Tabuan Jaya Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations chief senior fire officer II Chaplin Wan, the deceased and another male passenger were found pinned inside the car.

“The front section of the car was badly damaged after it crashed into the road divider,” said Chaplin in a statement.

He added that it took 13 minutes for Bomba personnel to free the deceased, identified as Franklin Kandau Jimmy, from the driver’s seat.

The passenger was however pulled out of the wreck within six minutes. Both the deceased and the passenger were 19-years-old.