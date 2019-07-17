Telco tower woes: Tan Kai wants SMA to hold off construction at Jalan Jambu

KUCHING: Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) central executive member Tan Kai is urging the Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA) to hold off construction of an additional telecommunication tower at Jalan Jambu, Sg Maong Area here today.

Tan Kai said that he was planning on discussing the matter with Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg soon.

“Maybe we can improve on the three existing towers instead of adding another. I have ask SMA officers to hold off the construction of an additional one at the site until all doubts are cleared,” said Tan Kai, who is also political secretary to the chief minister.

“I will inform the chief minister about this,” he added.

Despite a residents’ protest last week, site work is continuing even today, he said.

“The residents are seeking help from local Penghulu Gian Ann Kee and local councillor Mok Chuan Ping. The Penghulu contacted me and the SMA officers to conduct a site visit,” Tan Kai said.

“Having discussed the situation with local residents, they are of the view that the three existing towers within a one kilometer radius were good enough and therefore it was unnecessary to have another tower.

“Furthermore, the existing signal strength is very strong,” he explained.