Tuaran’s clock tower ticks again

TUARAN: After ceasing to function for over 10 years, the clock tower that has become a landmark here for its decorative Linangkit tapestry specific to that of the local Lotud Dusun’s is back in business, thanks to Tuaran District Council (TDC).

The concrete symbolic timepiece which is more than 50 years old now continues to stand tall at Jalan Kent after completion of an overhaul carried out by TDC for almost a year.

Bernama recently checked out the landmark, which has not only been given a new coat of paint but also lighting.

The surroundings have been enhanced, enabling easy access and smooth traffic for visitors intending a stopover.

Yet had it not been for vehement protests by residents, the clock tower would have been pulled down and obliterated to make way for a landscape development project.

Tuaran Nature Lovers Club leader Raymond Su expressed the group’s appreciation to TDC for aborting its plan to destroy the historic structure which is also an attraction for visitors or tourists to the area.

“The TDC’s decision to retain the clock built in 1967 is good for Tuaran and the residents as its significance as a landmark is irreplaceable,” he told Bernama here.

In this regard, he hoped the residents would cooperate in conserving the clock tower for the next generation and tourists to appreciate. – Bernama