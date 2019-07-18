Azmin responds to Anwar’s request to go on leave

KUALA LUMPUR: PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali yesterday asked Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to engage in self-reflection after the PKR president said he should go on leave immediately if it is proven that he is the one implicated in a series of sex videos that have gone viral.

“Read my lips, tell him he must look in the mirror. Ask Anwar to engage in self-reflection, look at himself in the mirror first,” he said briefly to reporters at the Parliament lobby.

The Economic Affairs Minister was asked to comment on Anwar’s statement requesting him to go on leave immediately if it is proven that he is the one implicated in the videos but if the videos are not authentic then he need not go on leave.

Earlier yesterday, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said any leader under investigation by the authorities has the option of going on leave or remaining on duty so long as he or she has not been proven guilty. — Bernama