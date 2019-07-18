Businesswoman charged with cheating after using CM daughter’s name to get RWMF entry passes

KUCHING: A businesswoman has been charged with cheating after she allegedly misused the name of the Chief Minister’s daughter to get entry passes to the recently concluded Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF).

Safferina Talib, 33, pleaded not guilty before magistrate Chai Guan Hock who then fixed Aug 19 for pre-trial case management.

She was released on RM3,500 bail with two sureties pending her next court appearance.

The accused allegedly cheated the manager of the Communications and Corporate Affairs Unit at the entrance of Sarawak Cultural Village on July 12 by claiming that she represented the Chief Minister’s daughter Dayang Norjihan Abang Abdul Rahman Zohari and was assigned to collect the entry passes in the form of wristbands from the organiser.

Following that, she was given 20 wristbands for free.

It was also alleged that three of the wristbands were sold off on the same day.

The accused allegedly attempted to sell off the rest of the wristbands on the next day but she was caught red handed by the organiser.

The accused was also charged for selling RWMF tickets online to a 19-year-old youth for a total of RM360 on July 8.

The transaction was allegedly done through a bank at Saradise BDC commercial centre here.

The accused was charged under Section 420 of the Penal Code which carries a maximum jail penalty of 10 years and with a fine or whipping or both, upon conviction.

Inspector Muzaffar Shah Ibrahim prosecuted while the accused was not represented.