By your side: Willie and Ali’s appearance alongside Anwar raises eyebrows

KUCHING: Saratok MP Ali Biju and Puncak Borneo MP Willie Mongin raised a few eyebrows when they appeared side by side with PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at a press conference in Parliament today.

Just this morning, the duo were among 22 PKR lawmakers who signed the joint statement urging Anwar not to utter remarks that could cause friction in the party.

During Anwar’s press conference, Ali stood to his right and Willie to his left.

They stood closely to Anwar throughout the press conference as he told the media that the contents of the joint statement does not challenge his credibility as party president.

Ali, who is also PKR vice president, was quoted in Malaysiakini as saying he concurred with what Anwar had said.

When asked why he signed the joint statement, he said: “It is a sign, a call to unite the party. That is the issue at the moment.”

Both Ali and Willie are senior members of PKR Sarawak.

They were among 22 PKR lawmakers who signed the joint statement directed at the party president, which was in response to Anwar’s comments yesterday, which suggested that his deputy Datuk Seri Mohd Azmin Ali should quit politics if the latter’s involvement in a sex scandal was proven to be true.

The 22 PKR lawmakers had urged Anwar to stand firm against “gutter politics” being employed against Azmin, who is also Economic Affairs Minister.