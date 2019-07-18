Federation of Seven Clans enraged by medical examination order at Borneo Cultural Festival

SIBU: The President of the Federation of Seven Clan Association is furious over a corrective order from health officers requiring all food handlers and food providers at Borneo Cultural Festival (BCF) to undergo a medical examination.

Yap Hoi Liong expressed his dissatisfaction over the instructions and will consider closing down all the stalls belonging to the seven clans at Borneo Cultural Festival (BCF).

Tonight is the first day of BCF.

He was quick to point out that a decision will be made once an emergency meeting is held tonight.

According to him, during the briefing with SMC, SMC only required the food providers to undergo a medical examination, but did not involve food handlers.

“They gave us the corrective order to solve this situation, otherwise, they have the right to take action against us.

“We are volunteers, we are participating in this kind of festival in response to the government to have BCF; why do we have to waste so much money for this festival, it’s because we want to participate in this festival,” he told reporters when met just now.

Yap then followed the officers to ensure they carried out a fair inspection.