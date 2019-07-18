Guidebook on parliamentary constituencies launched

KUALA LUMPUR: Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof yesterday launched Wakil Kita di Parlimen, a 228-page guidebook containing relevant information on all the 222 parliamentary constituencies.

The book was published by Persatuan Pedagang dan Pengusaha Melayu Malaysia (Perdasama). Its president, Tan Sri Matshah Safuan, was present at the launch.

Mohamad Ariff said at the launch at Parliament House that Malaysia will be more progressive if all branches of the government and NGOs work together to prosper the nation.

“The information in the guidebook will enable the people of all walks of life to contact their elected representatives and other policymakers,” he said.

It is learned that the guidebook will be distributed to all ministries and federal government agencies, state governments, economic and trade associations, foreign diplomats in Malaysia and Malaysian diplomats around the world. — Bernama