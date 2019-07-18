Kuching Zone bodybuilders all set to compete in Mr Sarawak championship

KUCHING: Eleven athletes from Kuching Zone will be competing in this year’s Mr Sarawak championship, to be staged at Sing Kwong Shopping Mall in Sibu this Saturday.

Sarawak Bodybulding Association (SBBA) president Dato Wee Hong Seng met some of the athletes during a symbolic presentation of sponsorship from Beast Gym Serian at a simple ceremony held at SBBA premises in India Street Pedestrian Mall in Kuching today.

The latest line-up of athletes competing in the competition has been slightly restructured following the passing of last year’s Mr Sarawak champion Wilfred Harding recently.

According to Wee, Wilfred was supposed to compete in the Lightweight category together with team-mate Gerdashlie Bodos.

“It’s a sad situation for us, but at the same time, we strive to fight in Wilfred’s honour and memory,” he told reporters after the ceremony.