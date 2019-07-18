Reclassifying Teoh Beng Hock’s case is an administrative procedure — AG

KUALA LUMPUR: Reclassifying Teoh Beng Hock’s case as wrongful confinement and not culpable homicide is an administrative procedure and does not in any way prevent investigators from looking into the truth or as to who were involved in his death, says Attorney-General Tommy Thomas.

“This decision was necessary because despite numerous rounds of scrutiny by officers in Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC), most recently in March 2019, of the evidence collected from investigation into possible homicide following the Court of Appeal’s finding, the present state of evidence is insufficient to proffer a charge under Section 304 or 304A of the Penal Code,” he said.

He said this in a letter dated July 8 to Teoh’s family lawyer Ramkarpal Singh which was made available to the media at the Parliament lobby here yesterday.

He said the investigation upon wrongful confinement under Section 342 was also consistent with the Court of Appeal’s finding of fact that Teoh was not free to leave MACC’s premises although he was never placed under arrest.

“Please be assured that should there be sufficient evidence uncovered by the Police, the Public Prosecutor is not prevented by reason of such an administrative classification from bringing a charge under culpable homicide, or any other suitable charge in order to bring those responsible to justice,” he added.

On July 16, 2009, Teoh was found dead on the fifth floor of Plaza Masalam, Shah Alam, after going to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office on the 14th floor of the same building where he was interrogated.

He was political secretary to then Local Government, New Village Development and Legalising of Factories Committee chairman Ean Yong Hian Wah, who is also Seri Kembangan assemblyman. — Bernama