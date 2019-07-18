Report: IGP says sex video authentic, identities of two men cannot be confirmed

KUCHING: Cybersecurity Malaysia has confirmed that the sex video implicating Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali is authentic but the agency could not ascertain the identities of the two men in them, Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador said.

“The video, who are those in the video are not within my jurisdiction. So we sent it to Cybersecurity to determine if the video is authentic and if Cybersecurity can ascertain who are in it.

“The answer we received… They (Cybersecurity) said ‘authentic’ (tulen) but they cannot be 100 percent certain who are ‘pelaku-pelaku’ (those in the video).

“I, as the IGP, cannot simply make statements based on this because it becomes a subject in court proceedings if the matter is brought to justice,” Hamid said in a MalaysiaKini report

He added that he hoped the people would understand the constraints with regard to his responsibilities as the federal police chief.

“This is why I said this case is not as easy to be resolved in a matter of one, two or three weeks.

“There are those who pressure me… (asking) is there a timeframe (to complete the investigations). It is not for me to decide.

“Two weeks ago, they asked me the same question (on the timeframe). I replied that investigations are being carried out in an active manner. Following this, there were several arrests,” he said.

Hamid said the police are forced to look at this case from various angles.

“From the point of ‘pelakuan lucah’ (indulging in obscene acts) and… who are those with the intention, in the event, the act is false, if it is a fake video which has been doctored and those who circulated it..,” he added.

The police have arrested eight people in connection with the case, including Santubong PKR Youth chief Haziq Abdullah Abdul Haziz and PKR president Anwar Ibrahim’s political aide.

Haziq had allegedly confessed to being the person in the video and claimed that the person he was engaging in sexual acts with was Azmin.