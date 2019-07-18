Sabah health dept confirms receiving notification on patient with suspected JE

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Health Department has confirmed receiving notification on a patient suspected of being infected with the Japanese Encephalitis (JE) virus in Kampung Lubong, Tambunan.

Sabah Health and People’s Wellbeing Minister Datuk Frankie Poon Fung Ming said the department was still waiting for results of confirmation tests from the national public health laboratory in Sungai Buloh.

Following notification of the case, the department had carried out a containment exercise, including activities to trace cases, fogging and destroying mosquito breeding grounds, and conducting health education in the locality of the patient’s house, he said in a statement yesterday.

He advised local residents to seek immediate treatment if they have symptoms of JE such as fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, mental state change, neurological symptoms, weakness and disruption of movement.

The Sabah Veterinary Services Department has also been informed so that it can conduct inspection of animals in the affected village, he said. — Bernama