Sarawakian wins RM17.7 million Sports Toto Jackpot

KUALA LUMPUR: A Sarawakian won the RM17.7 million Toto 4D Jackpot 1 with the combination of his age and a car registration number recently.

The 68-year-old winner, who is a retiree, said he is a regular player of jackpot games such as Toto 4D Jackpot and lotto games because of the attractive large jackpots offered by the games.

“I normally spend RM100 on every draw day and I always bet 5168 which is my birth year and age. This time, I decided to pair 5168 with 7189 which is a registration number of a car that I see every time I go to the market.

“I do not know the owner of the car but I guess it is my luck to have seen the same car for so many times.

“I was so shocked to find out that I won the RM17.7 million jackpot when I read the newspaper a day after the draw,” he told Sports Toto when collecting his winnings at the Kuala Lumpur head office.

The winner said he immediately informed his son to buy air tickets and fly together to Kuala Lumpur to collect the winnings.

He added that he would use the newfound wealth to pay off his debts, share some with his family and invest in real estate.

The winner won a whopping RM17,728,182.65 from the total Jackpot 1 of RM17,804,106.30. The balance of the jackpot amounting to RM75,923.65 was won by another winner from Pahang with an i-System ticket.