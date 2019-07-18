Taiwanese dental schools were never recognised under Dental Act 1971 – Health DG

KUALA LUMPUR: Basic dental qualifications from Taiwan dental schools have never been recognised under the Dental Act 1971, said Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Dr Noor Hisham, who is also the Malaysian Dental Council (MDC) president, said this in reference to news reports earlier today whereby the MDC was reported to have removed recognition for seven Taiwan dental schools from the Second Schedule of the Dental Act 1971.

“The MDC would like to clarify that this is not true, as basic dental qualifications from Taiwan dental schools have never been recognised under the Dental Act 1971, hence have never been listed under the Second Schedule of the said Act.

“However, dental graduates with unrecognised qualifications (including from Taiwan dental schools) may be considered to be registered under the Dental Act 1971 if they fulfil the criteria determined by the MDC for registration, either under the Section 12(3) or Section 12(9) of the same Act,” he said in a statement tonight.

Dr Noor Hisham said currently there are 139 such graduates from unrecognised Taiwan dental schools who have fulfilled the stipulated criteria and were already registered with the MDC.

“Thus, these 139 graduates are all allowed to practise in Malaysia,” he added. – Bernama