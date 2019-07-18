Two train carriages destroyed by fire

PAPAR: Two train carriages that were undergoing inspection at a State Railway Department workshop were destroyed by fire on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the State Fire and Rescue Department said a distress call was received at 9.59pm on July 16 and nine firefighters from the Papar Fire Station were sent to the scene.

The department said in a statement that the first carriage, namely Rail Car 2102, was destroyed in the fire while the second carriage, Hitachi, only suffered 30 percent damage.

The firefighters brought the blaze under control by 8.30pm while the operation ended at 9pm without any untoward incident.

Investigation is still being carried out to determine the cause of fire.