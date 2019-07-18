Youth now have bigger say in shaping nation’s future — Azmin

KUALA LUMPUR: The nation’s youth will play a big role in the country’s democracy and nation-building process now that bill to amend the Federal Constitution to lower the voting age to 18 has been passed.

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said the amendment was a historic moment, especially for the young, as they have been empowered and trusted with the responsibility of electing the nation’s leaders.

“This also proves that Malaysia Baharu gives priority to mature, progressive and constructive politics centred on the people.

“In other words, it is not simply politics to gain power in any way, including indulging in abusive, dirty and disgusting politics,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

Mohamed Azmin, who is PKR Deputy President, said the unanimously-backed bill marked the support of all parties towards the government’s efforts to implement institutional reforms under the New Malaysia administration and also reflected the nation’s progress towards mature democracy and strong support for the leadership of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“Ultimately, no one can deny that Dr Mahathir’s main role in taking time to personally meet with the opposition bloc in Dewan Rakyat, thus clearly displaying great leadership in line with his role as a great statesman,” the statement read.

He also emphasised that the success of the amendment was due to the diligence and commitment of Youth and Sports Minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman in conducting meetings with parliamentarians, including opposition representatives and stakeholders.

Yesterday, new history was created with the passing of the bill to amend the Federal Constitution to lower the eligibility of voting age from 21 to 18 years.

Besides reducing the age of citizens eligible to vote from 21 to 18 years, the amendment also sought to lower the eligible age of elected representatives to 18 as well, and for automatic registration of voters by the Election Commission. — Bernama