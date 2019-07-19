11,000 participants expected at Mayor’s Walk 2019 on July 28

KUCHING: The third edition of this year’s Mayor’s Walk will see an increase in the number of participants at 11,000 runners signing up for the event – an increase of 2,000 from last year.

Kuching South City Council (MBKS) mayor Datuk James Chan said with the introduction of the iPeople app, he hoped to rope in more than 11,000 participants to the walk.

“During the first edition of the Mayor’s Walk, we expected to have 800 to 1,000 joining. We were surprised to see that 7,000 participants had signed up.

“Last year, we managed to have 9,000 participants. With the addition of the iPeople app, we have amassed more than 10,000 participants this year,” Chan said during a press conference in his office today.

Chan also expressed his gratitude to the sponsors of the event, which were Ibraco Berhad, MOMAWater Sdn Bhd and Everrise Departmental Store Sdn Bhd.

According to a press release by MBKS, Ibraco Berhad sponsored RM60,000; MOMAWater Sdn Bhd with 11,000 of bottled water, and Everrise Dept Store with their sponsorship in the form of 11,000 cups of drinking water and Munchy’s 7 Days Croissants.

This year’s Mayor’s Walk will be flagged-off at the MBKS foyer at 7am on July 28 (Sunday). Prior to the flag-off, a brief Zumba warm-up dance will begin at 6.30am. Participants are expected to arrive at 5.30am.

It is also stated that the walk was to be held in order to enhance engagement between family members, friends and co-workers in line with the council’s Kuching Health City concept.

“It also encourages the appreciation of the green shades around the city and to show the outside world that Kuching citizens are environmental-conscious and that they love their city,” the statement added.

Those who have registered will also receive a free T-shirt and may collect them at the MBKS lobby from July 22 to 23.

For more information on the walk such as registration and other details, call 082-354308 or WhatsApp 016-8796441.