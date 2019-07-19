15 per cent of NACP initiatives already implemented — Dr Mahathir

PUTRAJAYA: Fifteen per cent or 17 initiatives out of the 115 initiatives outlined in the National Anti-Corruption Plan (NACP) have already been implemented, said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

They involved nine initiatives in the field of political governance, two for public sector administration, three for the legal and judicial sector, one for law enforcement and two for corporate governance, he said.

“Out of the 22 initiatives given priority in the NACP, 32 per cent or six initiatives had been resolved involving three in the governance sector, one for administration , two for public acquisition and one for corporate governance,”he said.

This was disclosed by the National Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption Centre (GIACC), at the 9th series of the Special Cabinet Committee on Anti-Corruption (JKKMAR) chaired by Dr Mahathir, here yesterday.

Dr Mahathir said the commitment of the present government in placing the agenda on anti-corruption as one of the commitments had produced results.

“The NACP which had been implemented for almost six months had shown positive reaction. Public confidence, including those of the international community, on the seriousness of the present government in tackling the problems of corruption, integrity and governance could also be seen from the study on the Perception of the Effectiveness of Preventive Action on Corruption by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission,”he said.

He said the JKKMAR had been informed that public perception on the seriousness of the government in the matter rose by 11 per cent from 59.8 per cent in 2016 to 70.8 per cent last year.

Based on international indicators, Malaysia had recorded an increase including the report by Edelsmann Trust Global Barometer which showed that public confidence in the government had risen to 60 in 2019 from 46 in 2018, he said.

The Asian Corporate Governance Association (ACGA) also put Malaysia’s position in the Corporate Governance Watch as rising three rungs from seventh place in 2016 to fourth place in 2018.

The Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU), meanwhile, reported that the 2019 Democratic Index had improved from 59 (2018) to 52 while the 2019 Media Freedom Index placed Malaysia on the first rung among South-east Asian countries being on 123rd rung out of 145 nations in the world, he said.

Dr Mahathir said that in the World Bank Ease of Doing Business, Malaysia’s position had risen nine rungs from 24th in 2018 to 15th in 2019.

He said several policy matters that had been implemented had contributed to the improved public perception on the seriousness of the government in tackling problems on corruption, integrity and governance.

They included the appointment of Members of Parliament as Chairmen or Board Members in Government-Linked Companies (GLC) except those involving Khazanah Nasional Bhd.

“Compared to the past involving major GLCs such as Tabung Haji, MARA and Felda FGV which were led by Members of Parliament to the extent that they suffered major losses until today,”he said.

He said so far there were no longer acquisitions made through direct negotiations for physical development projects under Public Works Department (JKR).

“Now, the JKR is implementing 100 per cent open tender method for all physical development projects under the 11th Malaysia Plan. This is much better where in 2017 only 30 per cent were made through open tenders and 58 per cent through restricted tenders while 12 per cent were through direct negotiations,”he said.

In addition, Dr Mahathir said the integrity of the Parliamentary institutions could be regained where the Dewan Rakyat Speaker who was appointed had resigned from political post in the party and the Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) was appointed from the opposition party.

“A more transparent disclosure of information to the public such as the White Paper report on Felda, Tabung Haji and the Report on the Investigation on the Land Swap Project of the Defence Ministry were tabled in Parliament,” he added. — Bernama