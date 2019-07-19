AG wants Najib to apologise over Facebook posting on credit cards spending

KUALA LUMPUR: Attorney-General Tommy Thomas yesterday made an application for Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak to make a full and unconditional apology over the former premier’s Facebook post regarding his credit cards expenditure.

He told the High Court that the accused had written a Facebook posting defending the credit card spending, saying the funds were used to purchase gifts for the royalty of another country.

“My lordship, the accused’s action amounts to committing subjudice, and he should be treated like any other accused in this matter.

He cannot be treated differently from any other accused just because he is a politician and ex-prime minister,” he added.

Thomas was referring to Najib’s posting in relation to the 47th prosecution witness who testified two days ago that two credit cards belonging to Najib had been charged RM3.3 million in a single day at Swiss luxury jeweller’s store De Grisogono in Italy in 2014.

“We seek a full and unconditional apology from the accused and on what he had done, as well as an undertaking from the accused not to repeat what he had done,” Thomas said.

However, Najib’s counsel Harvinderjit Singh requested more time to consult with lead counsel Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah over the prosecution’s application.

Justice Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali granted the defence’s request, which was not objected by Thomas.

Najib, 66, is facing three counts of criminal breach of trust, one count of abusing his position and three counts of money laundering involving SRC International Sdn Bhd funds amounting to RM42 million. — Bernama