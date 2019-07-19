Body found inside luggage with hands and feet tied, blindfolded at Kampung Pangkalan Baik, Bau

KUCHING: A dead body has been found inside a piece of luggage underneath a bridge at Kampung Pangkalan Baik, Bau late this evening.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), the body was found by a member of the public at around 7.24pm.

According to the man who found the piece of luggage, he was fishing in the nearby river when he spotted the object which was emitting a putrid smell.

He was shocked to see blood coming out of it when he attempted to bring it to shore.

Bomba personnel found that the luggage, measuring two by three feet, was locked after they hoisted it to shore, and proceeded to open it to uncover its contents when they found the body.

The body, learned to be that of an adult male in his 40s or 50s, was found with a blindfold around his eyes, with his head, hands and feet bound with a yellow adhesive tape.

The body has been handed over to the police for further investigation.

Bau District police chief DSP Poge Nyaon confirmed the incident.

Criminal Investigations Department Sarawak chief SAC Denis Leong said the case has been classified as murder.

“We are now trying to establish the identity of the victim,” he said.