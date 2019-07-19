Explore higher studies options at UK education fair

KUCHING: The largest UK education fair in Borneo is returning with more than 30 universities and colleges from the United Kingdom showcasing their academic products, services and incentives.

It is taking place at Pullman Hotel here on July 27 and Le Meridien Hotel in Kota Kinabalu on July 28. Both events are from 1pm to 6pm.

Students, parents, teachers, lecturers and working adults are invited to attend and speak directly to representatives from participating UK universities and colleges.

Students exploring higher education options are advised to bring their results or transcripts for immediate admission and scholarships offer.

Entrance to the education fair is free.

According to a statement, event organiser UK Education Services will be giving a free Starbucks voucher worth RM20 to the first 100 attending students.

“The next intake for UK universities or colleges is in September, so the fair is a timely opportunity for students to obtain the latest information and submit their applications,” spokesman for UK Education Services Gabriel Liew was quoted as saying.

“Courses available at the education fair vary from business, arts to sciences with a choice of education levels – from A Levels, Foundation, Diploma, Undergraduate Degree to Postgraduate Degree,” he added.

Some participating institutions are waiving application fee for those who secure admission on-the-spot, besides offering scholarships and financial aids to applicants with outstanding high school academic achievements.

Among the participating universities and colleges are University of Aberdeen, Aberystwyth University, University College Birmingham, Bishopstrow & Padworth Colleges, Cardiff Sixth Form College, De Montfort University, University of Glasgow, University of Hertfordshire, Liverpool John Moores University, University of Leeds, University of Nottingham, University of Northampton, Queen’s University Belfast, The University of Sheffield, University of Southampton (UK & Malaysia campuses), Teesside University, Into University Partnerships, King’s College London, The University of Law, University of Portsmouth, Sheffield Hallam University, Westbourne School and Casita Accomodation.

Liew said the British Council will be present at the event to explain about IELTS, the International English Language Testing System required by most institutions in the UK.

The British Council is a joint owner of the official IELTS where students are able to take the test in Kuching and Kota Kinabalu.

Students who register to take IELTS at the event will receive a free copy of ‘IELTS Practice Materials’ published by the British Council.

Interested students are encouraged to pre-register online at bit.ly/ukedufair2019 to attend the fair and receive the Starbucks RM20 voucher.

For more information, visit and ‘like’ the dedicated Facebook page fb.me/UKEduSEM or call 016-8638623.