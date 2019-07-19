Fuel prices: RON97 up 10 sen, others unchanged

KUCHING: The price of RON97 will go up by 10 sen this week, taking the price to RM2.67 per litre.

The new price will come into effect at midnight (July 20) tonight.

The price for RON95 and diesel remains unchanged at RM2.08 per litre and RM2.18 per litre, respectively.

With a Cabinet decision that was made on Feb 27, the price of RON95 and diesel will be capped at the above prices to “reduce the people’s financial burden”.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Finance revealed that the amount subsidised between July 20 and July 26 stands at RM179.97 million.

The highest price for RON97 recorded so far this year has been RM2.81 per litre, between April 27 and May 2.